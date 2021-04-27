Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 million-$44.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.31 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 0.260-0.340 EPS.

NYSE OOMA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,337. Ooma has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a market cap of $390.18 million, a P/E ratio of -84.05 and a beta of 0.31.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $164,532.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $132,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $321,875. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

