Opacity (OPCT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $282,226.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $17.47 million and approximately $282,226.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00067035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00020494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00063833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.52 or 0.00788777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00097072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.27 or 0.08090266 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.