Open Governance Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.71 Million (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00003321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00067227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00020549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00065558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.80 or 0.00815364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00097616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,559.61 or 0.08192532 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.