Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 28,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,073,407 shares.The stock last traded at $38.17 and had previously closed at $37.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPRO. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

