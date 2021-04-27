Open Platform (OPEN) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last week, Open Platform has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $481,242.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

