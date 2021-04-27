OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Tops $1.94

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00066958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00062889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.16 or 0.00787643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00097638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,433.44 or 0.08117807 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.