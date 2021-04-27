Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55 million-$57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.24 million.

Shares of OPRA traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 363,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,091. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. Opera has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $13.93.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.42 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPRA. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Opera from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Opera in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

