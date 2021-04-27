Oppenheimer Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,440.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,193.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3,197.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

