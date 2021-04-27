Oppenheimer Increases Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $200.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “average” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.94.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $176.09 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $177.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,600.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Freshpet by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

