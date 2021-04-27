Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.21 million, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 65,547 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth $2,520,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

