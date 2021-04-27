Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.21 million, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 65,547 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth $2,520,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
