(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 151.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of (OPS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

CVE:OPS traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.39. The company had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,144. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.39. (OPS.V) has a 52 week low of C$1.11 and a 52 week high of C$1.83.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

