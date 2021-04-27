OptionRoom One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.23 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002723 BTC on popular exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $18.27 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00061908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00277920 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.41 or 0.01044374 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00026765 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.13 or 0.00725677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,993.58 or 0.99987510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

