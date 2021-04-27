Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.07 Billion

Analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to post $11.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.15 billion. Oracle reported sales of $10.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $40.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.23 billion to $40.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $41.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.76 billion to $42.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of ORCL opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $214.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $80.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank grew its position in Oracle by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Oracle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

