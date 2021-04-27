OracleChain Market Cap Hits $527,460.42 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One OracleChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OracleChain has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. OracleChain has a total market cap of $527,460.42 and approximately $66,450.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00063304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00279258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $574.30 or 0.01049407 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.93 or 0.00736277 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00026487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,621.07 or 0.99808358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain’s launch date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

