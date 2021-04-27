Orbit Chain (ORC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.03 Billion

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $16.80 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00004022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00067030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00064649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $445.07 or 0.00809209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00097601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,528.15 or 0.08232926 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

