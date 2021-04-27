Orbitcoin (ORB) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $36.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $955,022.14 and $36.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,848.22 or 1.00266425 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00040714 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $637.82 or 0.01165978 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.48 or 0.00514571 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.45 or 0.00384713 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.94 or 0.00131519 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

