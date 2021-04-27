Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Given New $8.10 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $8.40 to $8.10 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.64% from the company’s previous close.
ORXGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. 1,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,772. Orca Energy Group has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56.
Orca Energy Group Company Profile
