Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Given New $8.10 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $8.40 to $8.10 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.64% from the company’s previous close.

ORXGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. 1,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,772. Orca Energy Group has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56.

Orca Energy Group Company Profile

Orca Energy Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

