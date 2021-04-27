Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $232.83 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 27th. Orchid has a total market cap of $232.83 million and approximately $31.03 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001147 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00066474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00064943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $440.81 or 0.00797883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00097320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.90 or 0.08163140 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.