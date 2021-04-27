Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 583 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLTW. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.25.

WLTW stock opened at $231.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $173.06 and a 52-week high of $245.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

