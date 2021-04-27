Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in State Street by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in State Street by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 533,695 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in State Street by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in State Street by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STT opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $28.125 per share. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 138.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

