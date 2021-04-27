Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $155.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $161.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

