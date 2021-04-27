Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $418.77 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.05, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.31.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total transaction of $772,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,660 shares of company stock worth $17,368,744 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXCM. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

