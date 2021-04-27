Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 1,149 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 58,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Leidos by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Leidos by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Leidos by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Leidos by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $99.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average is $99.24. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

