Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 777 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,316 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.72.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $181.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.18. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $92.13 and a 1 year high of $182.51.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

