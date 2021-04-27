Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,381 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.68.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at $81,018,666.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,494 shares of company stock valued at $12,375,400. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PLAN opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.73.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

