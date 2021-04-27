Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.8% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

