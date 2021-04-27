Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.39 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 217.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

