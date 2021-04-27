Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.53 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 140,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,709,000 after buying an additional 15,810 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.08.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC stock opened at $296.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.16 and its 200 day moving average is $278.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,978.40 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

