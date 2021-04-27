Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average is $53.04. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $60.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.