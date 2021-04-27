Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.27. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

