Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $173.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $176.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

