Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.05 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3,425.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $275,951.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,236.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $98.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 106.19 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.