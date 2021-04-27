Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.09 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,137,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $6,674,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.95.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $233.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.52 and a fifty-two week high of $235.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.