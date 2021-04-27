Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.11 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,851,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,622 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14,091.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,490,000 after purchasing an additional 937,067 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2,173.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 894,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,590,000 after purchasing an additional 855,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,274,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,923,000 after purchasing an additional 708,687 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.22. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,653 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.