Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

