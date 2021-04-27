Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 2,900 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 59,773 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 54.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 178,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 63,054 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STOR opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.94. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. Research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

