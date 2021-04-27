Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 778 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,274 shares of company stock worth $11,486,133 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.83.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $190.20 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.36 and a 12 month high of $192.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

