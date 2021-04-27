Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $104.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.94 and a 12-month high of $106.38.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.12.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

