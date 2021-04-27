Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 31,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

NYSE WEC opened at $95.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

