Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after acquiring an additional 182,966 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,130,000 after buying an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AutoZone by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after buying an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in AutoZone by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,443.88 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $982.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,524.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,389.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,230.16.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,417.09.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

