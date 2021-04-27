O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 2.0% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $526.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.14 and a fifty-two week high of $539.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $504.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.26.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.35.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

