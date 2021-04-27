Orient Walt (HTDF) Price Tops $0.0735 on Top Exchanges

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $457,191.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for $0.0735 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00063053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.20 or 0.00277794 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.19 or 0.01045238 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00027446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.17 or 0.00726330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,396.13 or 0.99798732 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

