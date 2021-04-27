Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

OBNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $982.78 million, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

