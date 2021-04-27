Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Tops $1.99 on Top Exchanges

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00003596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $564.24 million and approximately $149.02 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00067341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00020791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00065090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.93 or 0.00818434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00096887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.98 or 0.08117012 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,875,718 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

