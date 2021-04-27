Origin Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $540.85 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $540.85 million and approximately $142.82 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 15% against the dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00003485 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00066510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00021089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00065944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.89 or 0.00765429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00098088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,481.00 or 0.08168633 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,875,718 coins. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.