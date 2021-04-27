Origin Sport (ORS) Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $164,860.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

