Orion Protocol Market Cap Reaches $289.87 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.72 or 0.00025010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $289.87 million and approximately $26.06 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00067146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00063583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.23 or 0.00785975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00096367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,390.96 or 0.08003124 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,124,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

