Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Upgraded at SEB Equities

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was upgraded by research analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ORKLY. Pareto Securities upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Danske upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ORKLY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Orkla ASA has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 9.74%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

