Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Shares Down 0.8%

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) shares dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 103,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 225,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.

About Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

