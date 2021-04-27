OST Hits Market Capitalization of $25.93 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. OST has a market cap of $25.93 million and $1.25 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00067306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00020712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.39 or 0.00787152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00097323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,434.23 or 0.08091154 BTC.

About OST

OST is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.